Betts went 1-for-6 with an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Betts left three baserunners and had a relatively off day for his standards, but the star center fielder extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single in the seventh inning. Betts is slashing .389/.477/.583 with two homers and eight RBI in 36 at-bats during that stretch.