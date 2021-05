Betts went a combined 3-for-7 with a double, a walk and a stolen base during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

After collecting two singles in Game 1 of the twin bill, Betts slugged a double and stole a base in the nightcap. The star outfielder is slashing .263/.376/.434 on the season and has gone 8-for-24 (.333 average) over his past six games.