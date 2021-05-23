The Dodgers scratched Betts from the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants due to a sore left shoulder, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After sitting out Saturday's 6-3 loss in what was believed to be a routine maintenance day, Betts will remain out of the lineup for a second day in a row. DJ Peters was a late addition to the starting nine in right field in place of Betts, whose status will now need to be monitored heading into the Dodgers' six-game week. Betts will at least have the benefit of another full day of rest before the Dodgers return to action Tuesday in Houston.