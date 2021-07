Betts went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional runs and a walk in a 7-4 victory against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Betts smacked a leadoff home run in the first, singled in the third and eighth and walked in the ninth, scoring on the latter two occasions. The outfielder has now reached base nine times in his last 11 plate appearances to conclude the first half with a .256/.366/.472 slash line, 13 home runs, 58 runs and seven stolen bases in 81 games.