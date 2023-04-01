Betts went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The veteran outfielder's first hit of the season looked like it would be a big one, as he drove a Drey Jameson offering over the wall in left field to break open a scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh inning. Unfortunately for the Dodgers, Kyle Lewis answered back with a two-run blast in the top of the eighth. Betts slugged a career-high 35 homers last year while also recording his sixth career 40-double campaign, and there's no reason to think the 30-year-old power production will begin to slip in 2023.