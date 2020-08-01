Betts went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and a double during Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Betts swatted his first home run as a Dodger with a solo shot against Zac Gallen to lead off the fourth inning. The 27-year-old stayed hot in the fifth with an RBI single, and tallied his third hit of the night with a double in an attempted ninth-inning rally. The speedy outfielder is finding his stride in Los Angeles.