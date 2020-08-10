site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Launches three-run homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Betts went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Giants.
Betts went deep in the eighth inning off Giants reliever Shaun Anderson. The homer was Betts' fourth of the year, to go with 10 RBI, nine runs scored and one stolen base in 62 plate appearances.
