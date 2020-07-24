Betts is leading off in Friday's game against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Although Betts batted second in Thursday's matchup, he'll move back to the leadoff role against right-hander Tyler Anderson. Manager Dave Roberts seeks to alternate left-handed and right-handed hitters within the lineup, so Betts will likely continue to bat leadoff against right-handed pitching while batting second against southpaws.