Betts went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 14-1 win over the Reds.

Betts has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, supplying three homers and 14 RBI in that span. The shortstop is batting .249 with a .742 OPS, 19 homers, 60 RBI, 61 runs scored, 19 doubles and one stolen base over 108 contests. While he's missed some time, he's within striking distance of another 20-homer campaign, and he has the momentum to get there for the second year in a row and the ninth time in his career.