Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that the expectation is Betts (wrist) will be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

It's an approximate timeline, as Roberts noted that much will depend on how Betts' fractured left wrist heals in the coming weeks. If Roberts' suggested timetable holds true, that means Betts will be out at least until late July. Miguel Rojas is expected to be the Dodgers' regular shortstop while Betts is on the shelf.