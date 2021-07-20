Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Monday's 7-2 loss to the Giants that he expects Betts (hip) to start in Tuesday's game, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Betts was included in the Dodgers' initial lineup Monday, but he was scratched from the contest after his sore right hip continued to bother him while he was running. The superstar outfielder was deployed as a pinch-hitter off the bench, striking out in his lone plate appearance. Assuming Betts is feeling better during a pregame workout, he should have a good chance at avoiding a third consecutive absence.