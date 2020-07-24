Betts went 1-for-5 with a single and a run scored during Thursday's Opening Day win over the Giants.

It wasn't exactly a groundbreaking Dodgers debut for the speedy 27-year-old, who signed a 12-year, $365 million extension with his new team this week. However, Betts was responsible for a timely single off Tyler Rogers that sparked a seventh inning rally, including his own go-ahead run. Despite ending what became a five-run inning with a bases-loaded strikeout, Betts has quickly settled into his role batting second in the Dodgers' lineup.