Manager Dave Roberts said Betts is being held out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics due to lower-back stiffness, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The injury appears to be a day-to-day concern for Betts, who may just be receiving some preventative maintenance while the Dodgers wrap up their series in Oakland with a day game after a night game. Betts should benefit from a team off day Thursday before the Dodgers check back in on his condition ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Nationals in Los Angeles. Zach McKinstry will spell Betts in right field Wednesday.