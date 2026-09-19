Betts went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Friday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

Betts went yard to lead off the bottom of the first inning and added one of four long balls for the Dodgers off Philip Abner in the eighth. This was Betts' second three-hit effort in a row and his eighth multi-hit game over 15 contests in September. He's added six homers this month to put together a strong finish to the regular season. Overall, he's batting .254 with a .766 OPS, 22 homers, 65 RBI, 66 runs scored, 20 doubles and two stolen bases over 115 contests.