Dodgers' Mookie Betts: May serve as DH Monday
Betts (illness) has rejoined the team and could serve as the designated hitter in Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old originally wasn't scheduled to return from the illness until Wednesday, but he's now expected to return to action Monday. Regardless of whether or not he sits an extra day or two, Betts' availability for Opening Day is unlikely to be impacted.
