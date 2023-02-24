Betts could be moved down from leadoff in the Dodgers' batting order this season, manager Dave Roberts told Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.

All 138 starts last season for Betts came in the leadoff spot and it helped lead to 117 runs scored, which tied for the National League lead with teammate Freddie Freeman. Roberts did add that he'd have to find another player who would make sense for the top of the batting order over Betts and he's not sure at this juncture who that would be. The skipper seems to be mulling various scenarios for his lineup and hasn't settled on anything yet.