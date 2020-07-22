Betts and the Dodgers are "deep into negotiations" on a long-term contract extension, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Passan's report adds more credence to one provided earlier Wednesday by ESPN on WEEI radio personality Lou Merloni, who said that Betts is working out a deal that would keep him in Los Angeles for 10-plus years and earn him between $350 and $400 million. According to Passan, the exact terms of the deal remain unsettled, but Betts is expected to put pen to paper on a new contract within the coming days, which would take the biggest impending free agent for the upcoming offseason off the board. Though he has yet to make his Dodgers debut, Betts has looked as advertised in spring training and summer camp and is set to open the season as the team's leadoff man.