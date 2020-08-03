Betts (finger) isn't in the lineup Monday against the Padres.
Betts was removed from Sunday's win against the Diamondbacks in the seventh inning with a swollen left finger. Although X-rays came back negative, the Dodgers will keep him out of the lineup Monday as Joc Pederson shifts to right field with A.J. Pollock taking over as the left fielder. Manager Dave Roberts said that Betts will likely be unavailable off the bench since he's still dealing with significant swelling in his finger.
