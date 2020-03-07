Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Not starting Saturday
Betts (illness) is not in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Rays, according to MLB.com.
Betts could still play off the bench Saturday, but he will not be in the starting lineup. He is only dealing with an illness, so it should not be long before he is back in the Dodgers' starting nine.
