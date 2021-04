Betts is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Betts was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Monday's game against the Mariners. While he didn't exit the contest, which ended one at-bat later, it's no surprise to see him get at least one day off. The Dodgers will have an off day Wednesday, so Betts has two days to rest before the team opens a series with the Padres on Thursday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be ready to go by then.