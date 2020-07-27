Betts went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Giants.

Betts put himself in scoring position in the third inning, stealing his first bag in Dodger Blue, and then came around to score the Dodgers' only run on a Cody Bellinger single. Max Muncy is leading off for Los Angeles against right-handers with Betts in the two hole; the two flip flop against lefties. Betts is 3-for-20 with three singles so far this season.