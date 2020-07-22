Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
With Betts' extension now official, he's under contract with the Dodgers for the next 13 seasons after being acquired via trade from the Red Sox in February. He hasn't yet debuted with the Dodgers, but he's impressed in spring training and summer camp and will serve as the Dodgers' everyday right fielder this season, with Cody Bellinger shifting to center field. The 2018 American League MVP hit .295/.391/.524 with 29 home runs, 80 RBI and 16 stolen bases last year.
