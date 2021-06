Betts went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, walk and strikeout in a 3-2 win over San Francisco on Monday.

Betts led off the bottom of the first with a solo shot off Giants' starter Anthony DeSclafani, the first of five solo home runs in the game that accounted for all five total runs, and later walked in the third and singled in the fifth. He accounted for three of Los Angeles' seven baserunners and has put together a modest four-game hitting streak, going 5-for-14 in the stretch.