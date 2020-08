Betts is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants.

Betts has appeared in 29 games for the Dodgers this season, slashing .293/.359/.638 with 11 home runs and five stolen bases during that stretch. It remains to be seen whether the outfielder will rejoin the lineup for the second half of Thursday's twin bill. The Dodgers are going with Job Pederson, Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock in their outfield in this one.