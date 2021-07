Betts went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Betts hasn't been very consistent at the plate of late and only has three multi-hit performances since June 15 onward. The star outfielder snapped a brief two-game hitless streak with this performance but has hit just .231 over his last 15 games, though his .844 OPS and a strong 10:12 BB:K in that span suggest he might be able to bounce back sooner than later.