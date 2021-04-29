Betts went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Betts has hit safely in five of his last six games, but this was his first multi-hit outing in more than a week -- he hadn't accomplished this feat since he went 2-for-4 against the Mariners on April 19. The star outfielder is not having a good start to the year and is only hitting .250 with a .774 OPS through his first 94 plate appearances. Both figures would be career-low marks for Betts if sustained across the entire season.