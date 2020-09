Betts went 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Friday's 15-6 win over the Rockies.

Betts' first run of the game came in the fifth inning on a Chris Taylor single. The 27-year-old Betts added a solo shot in the sixth inning and a two-run triple in the seventh before scoring on a Corey Seager single for the Dodgers' final run. Betts is now slashing .306/.380/.607 with 16 homers, nine stolen bases, 39 RBI and 41 runs scored in 49 games after Friday's big performance.