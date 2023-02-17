Betts gained eight pounds during the offseason in an effort to add strength, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts indicated that he visited Driveline Baseball this winter at the request of the Dodgers, and the primary takeaway seems to have been a conscious effort to put on some pounds. The star right fielder didn't exactly lack in power last season -- he hit a career-best 35 homers in 142 games -- so any gain in that category would be icing on an already very sumptuous cake for Los Angeles and Betts' fantasy managers. The Dodgers had quite a bit of lineup turnover during the offseason, but they figure to again rank among the top offenses in baseball, which should provide Betts plenty of opportunities to put up production worthy of a first-round pick in 2023 drafts.