Betts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

Betts opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning, reaching the 20-homer milestone for the ninth time in his career. It continued a strong September for the veteran, who's hitting .333 with seven extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored through 10 games this month. On the season, he's slashing .248/.313/.432 with 20 homers, 61 RBI, 63 runs scored and two steals across 470 plate appearances.