Betts went 1-for-1 with two walks, three runs and an RBI in Thursday's 19-2 romp over the Athletics.

All of Betts' plate appearances came in the first three innings, with his RBI coming on a single in the second. The Dodgers held a 13-2 lead at that point, so manager Dave Roberts elected to give Betts and a few other regulars some extra rest by pulling them from the contest. Betts has collected at least one RBI in four straight contests and is slashing .339/.397/.51 with two homers, 20 runs, 15 RBI and two stolen bases over his past 15 games.