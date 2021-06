Betts is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Betts wasn't known to be nursing an injury after he went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs while playing all nine innings of Saturday's 9-3 win, so he's presumably sitting Sunday in what amounts to a pre-planned maintenance day. Chris Taylor will cover center field for Betts in the series finale.