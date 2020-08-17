Betts went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Betts got aboard with a single in the third inning, then stole second and scored on Max Muncy's homer. In the fourth, Betts knocked in Enrique Hernandez with a single and scored on Corey Seager's three-run blast. The 27-year-old Betts has recorded multiple hits in three of the last four games. He's slashing .314/.372/.663 with eight homers, 19 RBI, 17 runs scored and two steals through 22 games in his first season as a Dodger.