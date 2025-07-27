Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Rejoins lineup Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Betts (personal) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Sunday against the Red Sox.
The 32-year-old didn't start the first two games versus Boston due to a personal matter, though he made an appearance as a pinch hitter in Saturday's contest. Betts has gone 3-for-30 over his past eight games, dropping his slash line for the season to .237/.308/.369, all of which would be career worsts.
