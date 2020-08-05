Betts (finger) is not starting again in Wednesday's contest against the Padres.

Betts entered Tuesday's game as a defensive replacement, signaling that he could be nearing a return to action. According to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, he's not yet cleared to bat and his status for Friday's series opener against the Giants remains up in the air. The 27-year-old is absent from the starting lineup for the third consecutive game with Joc Pederson shifting to right field as Chris Taylor starts in left field, batting sixth.