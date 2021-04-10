site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-mookie-betts-remains-sidelined-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Remains sidelined Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Betts (back) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Nationals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Betts will be held out of the Dodgers' lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with back stiffness. Zach McKinstry will start in right field Saturday, batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read