Betts was replaced in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' victory over Arizona on Saturday to rest his legs, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Los Angeles was up 8-2 at the time of Betts' removal, which likely played a part in manager Dave Roberts' decision to give him a rest. Betts claimed to be fine following the game, so there doesn't appear to be an injury to worry about. He is playing right field and batting leadoff for the team Sunday in the series finale.