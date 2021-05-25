site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Returns to lineup
Betts (shoulder) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, batting leadoff and playing right field.
The star outfielder will return to the lineup after missing the Dodgers' previous two games with shoulder soreness.
