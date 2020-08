Betts (finger) will bat second and play right field Friday against the Giants, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Betts had been on the bench for the Dodgers' last three games due to a sore left middle finger, though he did appear twice off the bench. He'll be in the lineup from the start Friday and will be looking to build on a solid start which has seem him hit .289/.347/.533 through 49 plate appearances.