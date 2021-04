Betts (back) went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Monday's win over the Rockies.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to lower-back stiffness, Betts touched up Antonio Senzatela in his second plate appearance. It was his second homer this season, and Betts also has a couple steals already despite the missed time. Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Betts will play center field Wednesday, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.