Betts was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Giants due to allergies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old was penciled in to bat leadoff and start in right field Sunday after taking the day off Saturday, but allergy issues resulted in a late removal from the lineup. Betts should be considered day-to-day and could be back in the starting nine Monday versus the Cardinals if he's feeling better.