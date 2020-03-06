Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Scratched with stomach bug
Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Seattle due to an upset stomach, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
There hasn't been any indication that the illness will keep Betts out for more than a few days. His preparation for the upcoming season, his first as a Dodger, shouldn't be meaningfully impacted.
