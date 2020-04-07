Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Set for everyday role in RF
Betts will be the Dodgers' everyday right fielder in 2020, Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider reports.
This would hardly qualify as news if Cody Bellinger hadn't won a Gold Glove in right field for the Dodgers last season. Still, Betts' prolonged history of success at the position -- he has won four consecutive Gold Gloves and leads the majors with 93 defensive runs saved in right field since 2016, per FanGraphs -- makes the decision a relatively easy one. Expect Bellinger to spend most of his time in center field while playing occasionally at first base during the campaign.
