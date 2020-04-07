Betts will be the Dodgers' everyday right fielder in 2020, Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider reports.

This would hardly qualify as news if Cody Bellinger hadn't won a Gold Glove in right field for the Dodgers last season. Still, Betts' prolonged history of success at the position -- he has won four consecutive Gold Gloves and leads the majors with 93 defensive runs saved in right field since 2016, per FanGraphs -- makes the decision a relatively easy one. Expect Bellinger to spend most of his time in center field while playing occasionally at first base during the campaign.