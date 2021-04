Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Betts (forearm) to start Thursday versus the Padres, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 28-year-old was held out of Tuesday's lineup after being hit by a pitch on the right forearm Monday, but he isn't expected to miss additional time after X-rays came back negative. Betts will have the benefit of Wednesday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery, and he should be back in the lineup Thursday, barring a setback.