Betts (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Betts is believed to have avoided any major damage after he was removed in Saturday's 7-6 win when he was struck by a pitch in the left hip area. With the Dodgers having already secured baseball's top record, manager Dave Roberts is likely just holding Betts out of the final lineup of the regular season as a precaution. A.J. Pollock will serve as Los Angeles' leadoff man in Betts' stead.