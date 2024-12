Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Monday that the plan is for Betts to play shortstop next season, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The team had previously said Betts would move back to the infield, and now it is offering more specificity regarding Betts' position. With Betts handling shortstop, that means Gavin Lux is currently the projected starter at second base and Miguel Rojas is slated for a reserve role.