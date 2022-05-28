Betts went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 victory versus Arizona.
Betts went deep in the second inning off Madison Bumgarner, giving the outfielder five homers over his past seven games. The power surge has lifted Betts into a tie for first place in the National League with 13 long balls on the season despite the fact that he did not go deep until his 12th game of the campaign. Betts' career high for homers in a season is 32 with Boston in 2018, and he is currently on pace to surpass that mark.