Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Betts bounced back from an 0-for-4 performance Friday with his sixth multi-hit performance of the season. The star outfielder has been on a tear this month, slashing .357/.426/.929 with a 1.354 OPS, seven homers, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored in 42 August at-bats.