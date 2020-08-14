Betts went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in Thursday's 11-2 drubbing of the Padres.

Betts tied Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa for the MLB record with the sixth three-homer game of his career. He is also the youngest player ever to reach that mark -- no other major-leaguer has accomplished the feat more than four times before reaching age 28. Betts' first long ball of the night came against Padres ace Chris Paddack in the second inning, and he proceeded to take reliever Luis Perdomo deep in the fourth and fifth frames. Betts had a chance for a fourth homer in the seventh, but he settled for an infield single to notch his first four-hit game as a Dodger. Through his first 19 games with Los Angeles, the 27-year-old is slugging .319/.380/.694 with a 1.074 OPS and is tied for fourth in baseball with seven home runs.