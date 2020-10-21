Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs and a pair of steals Tuesday in a win over the Rays in Game 1 of the World Series.
The 28-year-old continued his incredible postseason as he did it all on the offensive, swiping a pair of bags in the fifth and proceeded to hit a solo homer in the sixth inning off Josh Fleming. After robbing home runs in the elimination game Sunday against the Braves, Betts was a menace at the plate and on the base paths.
