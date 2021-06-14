Betts went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a walk in the 5-3 win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Betts hit a solo home run off Dane Dunning in the third inning. The 28-year-old has taken a step back this season, slashing just .253/.368/.452 in 258 plate appearances. His power is down this year too, as he has just seven home runs. In the same amount of games last season, Betts had 16 long balls. However, he is still the primary leadoff hitter for the Dodgers and leads the team in extra-base hits with 27.